Huddersfield Town vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town earned their first win on the road at the weekend as they beat an in-form Swansea City 2-1.

The victory boosts them to 13th in the table with another win likely to take them into the top half for the first time this season.

The Terriers now have seven points from their first five games in the Championship – a return they’ll be satisfied with given the two losses they started the season with.

Meanwhile, after an enjoyable victory over Norwich City before the international break, Derby County now linger just a point over the drop zone following their 1-0 loss to Watford on Friday.

The Rams have picked up just three points from their opening five league games, having won only once.

A win is much-needed by the visitors with a midweek loss potentially seeing them drop into the bottom three once more.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Huddersfield are winless against Derby in their last three meetings, having not triumphed over Tuesday night’s opponents since October 2016.

In fact, the hosts have beaten their counterparts just once in their last 11 encounters, with that win coming on home soil.

In the 13 times the pair have met since the year 2000, Derby have won on six occasions and have drawn four times.

This will be the 13th consecutive game in which the two clubs meet in a Championship fixture, with their last non-league match-up coming in the League Cup during the 2003-04 season.

Overall, Derby have come out the victors in 40 of the 98 matches ever played between both outfits, drawing 27 games and losing on 29 occasions.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Team News

Huddersfield unveiled midfielder Alex Vallejo as their latest signing on Sunday, arriving on a one-year-deal with an option to buy. He may make the matchday squad but is unlikely to feature in Tuesday’s game so soon after moving to Yorkshire.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Derby boss Phillip Cocu could be given an even bigger headache with the captain Wayne Rooney possibly forced to miss this game, and the club’s next two after that, after coming in contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Although he won’t be available for this one, summer signing Jordan Ibe is nearing full fitness again, according to Cocu.

Injured: Jordan Ibe , Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: Martyn Waghorn, Wayne Rooney

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Hamer , Pipa, Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Alex Pritchard , Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Josh Koroma

Derby County predicted XI (5-4-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, George Evans, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Duane Holmes, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Lawrence, Louie Sibley

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Prediction

The lead up to this game looks ominous for Derby given their poor start-of-season form and now another key player is potentially missing.

Huddersfield have been given a morale boost following their impressive (and maybe unexpected) win away at Swansea and will go into this game confident of making it two wins in two.

A team in high spirits versus a team with dampened expectations usually only means one thing, and Huddersfield Town should earn three points in midweek.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Derby County