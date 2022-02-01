Huddersfield Town vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to move into the promotion playoff places, Huddersfield Town host Derby County at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides after the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw when they met in this season’s curtain-raiser back in August.

Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Stoke City side when they met last Friday.

Carlos Corberan’s men are now unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, claiming five wins and five draws since November’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough.

With 45 points from 29 games, Huddersfield Town are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Middlesbrough and West Brom in the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Derby turned in a performance of the highest quality as they scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City.

Wayne Rooney’s side are now unbeaten in all but one of their last seven league games, picking up four wins in that time.

This upturn in form has seen them edge closer to safety as they are now just seven points behind Reading just outside the relegation places after a 21-point deduction.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Head-To-Head

This will be the 100th meeting between the sides. Cardiff City boast a superior record in their previous encounters, winning 41 games. Huddersfield Town have picked up 30 wins in that time, while 28 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Derby County Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Rolando Aarons, Levi Colwill, Ryan Schofiled and Alex Vallejo, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Lewis Colwill, Ryan Schofiled, Alex Vallejo,

Suspended: None

Derby County

The Rams will be without Ravel Morrison, who is currently on international duty with Jamaica.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ravel Morrison

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Matthew Pearson, Tom Lees, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O'Brien, Josh Koroma, Jonathan Hogg; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Daniel Ward

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsopp; Festy Ebosele, Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, Nathan Byrne; Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak; Luke Plange

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Prediction

Huddersfield Town head into the game in fine form and will be looking to move into the playoff places. They take on a Derby County side who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and we are tipping them to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Derby County

Edited by Peter P