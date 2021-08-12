Huddersfield Town vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this weekend and will see Huddersfield Town host Fulham in game week two of the league season.

Huddersfield Town finished just six points clear of the relegation places last season. They will be looking to get a higher-placed finish this campaign. The Terriers, however, failed to win on opening day as they drew 1-1 to Wayne Rooney's Derby County last weekend.

They are however through to the second round of the EFL Cup after defeating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the first round.

Fulham began their Championship campaign at home to Middlesbrough last week. The Cottagers also could not secure all three points on opening day as they played out a 1-1 draw. Marco Silva will be looking for his first official win as Fulham boss when they face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 70 meetings between Huddersfield Town and Fulham with the games often being closely contested. Huddersfield Town have 26 wins, Fulham have 28 wins while 16 of the games have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides came last year in a Championship game. Fulham won the game 3-2 with all five goals coming in the first-half.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D

Fulham Form Guide: D

Huddersfield Town vs Fulham Team News

Huddersfield Town

Rolando Aarons and Aaron Rowe have been ruled out of the game against Fulham due to injuries. Lewis O'Brien, Josh Ruffels, Lee Nicholls and Harry Toffolo are all out with COVID-19. Tom Lees is out for another two weeks after having surgery on his ankle. Pipa is a doubt for the game as the defender is recovering from a pre-season injury.

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Aaron Rowe, Tom Lees

Doubtful: Pipa

COVID-19: Lewis O'Brien, Josh Ruffels, Lee Nicholls, Harry Toffolo

Suspended: None

Fulham

Terrence Kongolo and Tom Cairney remain out with injuries and will miss the game against Huddersfield. Andre Zambo Anguissa is unavailable for selection as the midfielder sorts out a move away from the club.

Injured: Terrence Kongolo, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andre Zambo Anguissa

Huddersfield Town vs Fulham Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield, Matthew Pearson, Naby Sarr, Levi Colwill, Oliver Turton, Scott High, Jonathan Hogg, Duane Holmes, Sorba Thomas, Daniel Ward, Jordan Rhodes

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga, Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joshua Onomah, Tyrese Francois, Harry Wilson, Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Huddersfield Town vs Fulham Prediction

Huddersfield Town have scored just one goal in their two games this campaign. However, they were dominant in those games and created the bulk of the chances. Huddersfield boss Carlos Coberan will be hoping his side can begin converting those chances when they face Fulham.

Fulham have also not been in their best goalscoring form under Marco Silva, scoring just twice under the new boss. That trend should end when both sides face on Saturday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Fulham

