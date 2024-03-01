Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Huddersfield Town will entertain second-placed Leeds United at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts registered just their eighth win of the league campaign last week, as Danny Ward's second-half brace helped them to a 2-1 comeback away win over Watford last week.

The visitors recorded their ninth consecutive win in the Championship last week, as late goals from Connor Roberts and Patrick Bamford helped them defeat league leaders Leicester City with a 3-1 home win in a top-of-the-table clash.

Their unbeaten run in 2024 came to an end on Wednesday, suffering a 3-2 away loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round. Mateo Joseph bagged a brace, with Jaidon Anthony providing the assist for both goals. Conor Gallagher scored a 90th-minute winner for Chelsea against Leeds, who rested their key players in that match.

Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 81 times in all competitions since 1924. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 32-30 lead in wins and 19 games ending in draws.

The hosts have suffered three consecutive losses against the visitors and lost 4-1 in the reverse fixture in October.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for the visitors and one for the hosts.

Huddersfield Town have lost three of their last four home meetings against the visitors, failing to score twice in that period.

Leeds United have a 100% record in away games in 2024 in the Championship, scoring 10 goals in four games without conceding a goal.

No team has played more draws than the hosts in the Championship this term (13). Leeds, on the other hand, have drawn six of their 34 league games.

Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United Prediction

The Terriers have suffered just one loss at home in 2024, recording two wins, and will look to build on that form. They have suffered three consecutive losses against the visitors, scoring just once while conceding eight times, and might struggle here. At home, they have just one win in their last four games in this fixture, suffering three losses.

Danny Ward bagged a match-winning brace last week, coming on as a second-half substitute, and has made a good case for his return to the starting XI. Tom Edwards bagged his first assist of the season as a substitute and might get the nod to start here.

The Whites are on a nine-game winning streak in the Championship, keeping seven clean sheets, and will look to continue that form. They have won their four away games in the league in 2024 while keeping clean sheets, and they are strong favorites.

Daniel Farke started Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford on the bench against Chelsea, while in-form striker Georginio Rutter was absent with a hip injury. Rutter is back in training and should return to the starting XI alongside Summerville.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in recent meetings in this fixture, Leeds are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Leeds United

Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel James to score or assist any time - Yes