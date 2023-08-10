Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Leicester City will look to continue their winning run in the Championship when they visit the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (August 12) to face Huddersfield Town on matchday two.

After nine incredible years in the Premier League, during which the Foxes astonisingly romped to the title in 2016, they were relegated back to the second division last season.

With just 34 points from 38 games, the East Midlands outfit finished 18th in the last season, and their top-flight run was over. Leicester will look to make an immediate return to the top tier and have made good start to their campaign.

Enzo Maresca's side beat Coventry City 2-1 in their opening game, fighting back from an early deficit in the second half through a late brace from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. He scored the winner in the 87th minute to earn them all three points in their first Championship game in nine years.

On Thursday, Leciester followed that up with a 2-0 defeat of Burton in the EFL Cup. Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi scored in the opening stanza as the Foxes downed the League One side.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have begun their campaign with back-to-back defeats. The Terriers lost 3-1 to Plymouth Argyle, who returned to the Championship after 13 years.

Just days later, Neil Warnock's side were dumped out of the EFL Cup with a 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough in the first round. Huddersfield had to play with ten men for over 80 minutes, as Jaheim Headley was sent off in the 13th minute.

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Huddersfield have lost ten of their last 11 league games against Leicester since their last win over the Foxes in November 1995 under Brian Horton.

Leicester and Huddersfield last faced in the league in April 2019 in the Premier League clash, which the Foxes won 4-1

Huddersfield won their last two home games of the 2022-23 season but haven't won three in a row since November-December 2020

Leicester have won their last two league games, beating West Ham in May and Coventry last week. They haven't won three in a row since Janury 2021.

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Prediction

Given the contrasting start to their respective campaigns and Leicester's superior quality and experience, the Foxes should win this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-2 Leicester

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leciester

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes