Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025

Huddersfield Town will host Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday in the first round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their League One campaign, most recently beating Reading 2-0 to make it two wins from two and will be looking to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week.

They faced Morecambe at this stage of the Carabao Cup last season and won 3-0 featuring first-half goals from the now-departed Jaheim Headley, Callum Marshall and Daniel Ward.

Leicester City have returned to the English Championship this season following their relegation from the top-flight last season. They locked horns with Sheffield Wednesday in their league opener on Sunday and picked up a 2-1 comeback win, finding themselves a goal down at the break before goals from Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes helped secure the points for the Foxes.

The visitors opened their cup campaign last season in the second round, facing Tranmere Rovers and coasting to a 4-0 victory.

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between the two clubs. Huddersfield have won 28 of those games while Leicester have won one fewer, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash last January which the Foxes won 4-1 to register a fifth straight win in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1987.

Leicester are three-time winners of the Carabao Cup, most recently winning the domestic cup in the 1999-2000 campaign. Huddersfield, meanwhile, have never won the competition, with their best-ever finish coming back in 1968 when they made it to the semifinals.

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Prediction

The Terriers ended the previous campaign on a six-game losing streak but have begun the new season with consecutive wins. They are underdogs heading into the midweek clash but will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage to pick up a result.

Leicester have also begun their season on a positive note and will head into Wednesday's game as favorites. They have had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should win this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More