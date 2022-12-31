Huddersfield Town will host Luton Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday (January 1) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult campaign, finding themselves in the relegation zone. Huddersfield have, however, hit a good patch of late, most recently picking up a 2-0 win over newly promoted Rotherham United, featuring goals from Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes in either half. Huddersfield are 22nd in the standings with 25 points.

Luton, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for promotion to the Premier League. They won 3-0 at Queens Park Rangers in their last league outing, with Carlton Morris scoring a brace before Alfie Doughty wrapped up the points late on.

The visitors are seventh in the standings with 36 points from 24 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Huddersfield and Luton. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have won 12..

There have been eight draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 3-3.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture.

Five of the Terriers' seven league wins this season have come at home.

Luton have picked up 20 points on the road in the league this season, the third-highest in the English second tier.

Huddersfield have scored 23 league goals this season. Only Cardiff City (20) have scored fewer.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Prediction

Huddersfield are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their seven games. Their latest result snapped their three-game winless streak at home, which will give them confidence.

Luton, meanwhile, have also won their last two games after going without a win in three. They have had mixed results on the road recently but should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Luton Town

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Luton's last four games.)

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes