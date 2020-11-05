Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town welcome Luton Town in this Saturday's EFL Championship fixture at The John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town’s up-and-down spell continued with a 2-1 loss to Bristol City in midweek.

The Terriers have struggled to maintain consistency in recent weeks, winning two of their past five games but losing the rest.

A win could boost them up into a healthier position while a loss will mean they will start looking over their shoulder once again.

Luton Town’s win over Rotherham United on Wednesday means they are edging ever closer to the top six, now just one point away from breaking in.

A result here against Huddersfield would come as a massive boost and potentially turn the club’s season psychology from over-punchers to playoff hopefuls – a huge feat considering where they were less than a year ago.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Huddersfield recorded two back-to-back losses against the Hatters last season – the first two games played between the sides in the Championship since its rebranding in the 2004-05 campaign.

Huddersfield’s defeat at home to Luton in July was their first on their own patch in four encounters – a stat going back to 2002.

There have been at least two goals in six of their last seven meetings, so we could see the ball hit the back of the net a couple of times before the fulltime whistle.

Huddersfield have defeated Luton nine times in their history, losing on 12 occasions and drawing three times.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Team News

The Terriers will be without Alex Pritchard who is sidelined for three weeks after picking up an ankle injury last month.

However, Juninho Bacuna could make a return to the matchday squad as he continues to recover from an illness, although Danny Ward will definitely not be available for selection.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Tommy Elphick, Danny Ward, Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Matty Pearson made it back from injury in time for Luton’s 1-0 away win at Rotherham United in midweek and is due to start once again this weekend.

However, Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane and Brendan Galloway are all still out of contention for selection on Saturday.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (3-5-2): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Luton Town predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Matty Pearson, Martin Cranie, Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, George Moncur, James Collins

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton could potentially go into the playoff spots with a win, should other results go their way, and travel to Yorkshire inspired by their impressive away win in midweek.

Huddersfield lost their last home game and will determined to right their wrongs to maintain their cushion from the bottom three and advance up the table.

There could be goals in this one, and a high-scoring draw is a distinct possibility.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-2 Luton Town