Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield Town and Luton Town go head-to-head at the John Smith's Stadium as round 41 of the EFL Championship comes to an end on Monday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a goalless draw back in October’s reverse fixture.

Huddersfield Town returned to winning ways last Friday as they saw off 10-man Hull City 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winless run, claiming one draw and three defeats, including a 2-1 loss against Nottingham Forest on March 7 which saw their FA Cup run come to an end.

The victory over the Tigers saw Huddersfield Town rise to fourth place in the EFL Championship table after picking up 66 points from 40 games so far.

Elsewhere, Luton Town were involved in a share of the spoils last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Peterborough United.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last four outings, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat against QPR back in March.

Luton Town are currently fifth in the standings with 65 points from 40 games and will be looking to leapfrog Monday’s hosts and strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the table.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

With 12 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Luton Town head into Monday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture. Luton Town have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Luton Town Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town remain without Ryan Schofield (shoulder), Rolando Aarons (leg) and Alex Vallejo (knee), who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho and Jed Steer have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Monday’s game.

Injured: Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Jed Steer

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Pipa, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill, Harry Toffolo; Danel Sinani, Jon Russell, Lewis O'Brien; Sorba Thomas, Daniel Ward, Josh Koroma

Luton Town (3-5-2): James Shea; Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Peter Kioso; James Bree, Henri Lansbury, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Amarii Bell; Danny Hylton, Elijah Adebayo

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Prediction

With just one point and one place between the sides in the table, Monday’s game has all the makings of a proper contest. The spoils have been shared in each of their last three encounters and we predict this trend will continue with the game ending in yet another draw.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Luton Town

Edited by Peter P