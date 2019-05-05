×
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Huddersfield and Manchester United Injury news, Suspensions List and more 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
33   //    05 May 2019, 08:54 IST

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United will travel to the John Smith's Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town in a crucial match for the Red Devils as they look to get back into the top 4.

The host has been in a very poor run of form that has seen them losing their last 9 matches. The Terriers will be hoping to end their last home match of the season with a victory over their opponents.

With Tottenham losing, Manchester United can reduce the gap between themselves and the top 4 to just 2 points with a victory today. Meanwhile, Huddersfield have already been relegated from the Premier League.

Team News

Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town v Fulham FC - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Fulham FC - Premier League

Huddersfield will be without central defender Mathias Jorgensen who is reportedly out through illness.

Aaron Mooy and Ben Hamer have returned back to training but both are doubtful and could start on the bench.

Jan Stewart has hinted that winger Adama Diakhaby is likely to feature against the Red Devils.

Laurent Depoitre is in contention to start for the first time in two months after recovering from a foot injury.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Mathias Jorgensen, Aaron Mooy (doubtful), Ben Hamer (doubtful)


Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Eric Bailly and Mason Greenwood will be missing for the Red Devils with the former expected to be out for a long time after getting injured against Chelsea. The duo will join long time absentee and club captain Antonio Valencia on the injury table.

Chris Smalling could possibly miss the fixture too as he is yet to reach match fitness after recovering from his injuries.

Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are all doubtful for the fixture while Marcus Rashford could be back in the starting lineup after recovering from a knock to his shoulder. Sergio Romero would be out after a knee injury.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Phil Jones (doubtful), Jesse Lingard (doubtful), Chris Smalling (doubtful), Eric Bailly, Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Mason Greenwood

Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield (4-4-1-1): Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Hogg, Bacuna, Grant, Mbenza; Mooy; Mounie

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Jones, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford

