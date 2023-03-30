Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Huddersfield Town host Middlesbrough at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (April 1) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a very torrid campaign, battling for survival under manager Neil Warnock as the season approaches its end. Huddersfield returned to winning ways in the league with a 1-0 win over Millwall, thanks to Daniel Ward's second-half winner.

Huddersfield are 22nd in the league with just 36 points from 38 games. They're two points above last-placed Wigan Athletic.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are flying in the league and have their sights on a return to the Premier League. They won 4-0 win against 10-man Preston North End in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including the in-form Chuba Akpom, who netted the opener.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 100th meeting between Huddersfield and Middlesbrough, who lead 44-34.

There have been 21 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games in the fixture after losing seven of their previous nine.

Six of the Terriers' nine league wins this season have come at home.

Nine of Middlesbrough's 11 league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Boro have scored 69 league goals this season. Only league leaders Burnley (74) have scored more.

Huddersfield have the second-worst offensive record in the Championship this season, scoring just 32 times.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Huddersfield's latest result snapped a five-game winless streak. They have, however, won just one of their last six home games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games but have lost just one of their last ten. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just three of their last ten matchups.)

