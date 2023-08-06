Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough kick off the new EFL Cup campaign when they square off at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday (August 8).

Having suffered defeat in the 2023-24 Championship curtain-raiser at the weekend, both sides will look to quickly find their feet.

Huddersfield were denied a dream start to the Championship, as they suffered a 3-1 loss against newly promoted Plymouth Argyle in Saturday’s league opener. Before that, the Terriers picked up four wins and one draw in five pre-season games and were unbeaten in nine games across competitions.

Huddersfield will back themselves to find their feet at home home, where they have won four of their last five games, with a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers in April being the exception.

Like their hosts, Middlesbrough were left spitting feathers at the weekend, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall at home.

Despite being on the front foot for most of the game, Michael Carrick’s men failed to take the initiative as Romain Esse netted in the 79th minute to hand the Lions an opening-day win. Middlesbrough are winless in six competitive games, losing four, since 3-1 win over Hull City in April.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 44 wins from the last 100 meetings, Middlesbrough boast a superior record in the fixture.

Huddersfield have picked up 35 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 21 times.

The Terrier are unbeaten in three games against Middlesbrough, winning 2-1 since a 2-1 loss in November 2021.

Boro are on a four-game winless run across competitions, losing twice, since a 2-0 friendly win over Rotherham United on July 19.

Huddersfield have won their last three home games and are unbeaten in seven outings, winning four, since a 4-0 loss against Coventry City in March.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Following an impressive 2022-23 campaign, Middlesbrough are one of the favourites to secure promotion. While Huddersfield should put up a fight in front of their fans, expect Carrick’s side to clean the dust off their feet and return to winning ways.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-2 Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Middlesbrough haven't kept a clean sheet in four games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Huddersfield’s last nine outings.)