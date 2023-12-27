Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Huddersfield Town will host Middlesbrough at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results under new boss Darren Moore but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, with Jaheim Headley opening the scoring in the first half before Sorba Thomas and Delano Burgzorg joined him on the scoresheet in the second.

Huddersfield Town sit 21st in the Championship table with 25 points picked up so far. They are five points above Queens Park Rangers in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap on Friday.

Middlesbrough have had mixed results in the league this season and are falling behind in the race for promotion. They suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to last-placed Rotherham United on Boxing Day, conceding the sole goal of the game in the second half after failing to capitalize on their possessional dominance.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 33 points from 24 games and will be looking to close out the year on a winning note.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 102 meetings between Huddersfield and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won 45 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four league games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Huddersfield have scored 24 goals in the Championship this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, all of which currently occupy the relegation zone.

Six of Middlesbrough's 11 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Huddersfield's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just one of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game winning streak and will be looking to bounce back here. They have won two of their last three games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams at the John Smith's Stadium have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)