Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are in a bit of a rut, having failed to win any of their previous four games.

The Terriers do have a six-point cushion between them and the bottom three but they know all too well that this could change should they go another game without a victory.

Middlesbrough are in touching distance of the top six, sitting seventh and two points away from the playoffs.

They bounced back from a loss last weekend to comfortably beat Derby County 3-0 in midweek.

They will be watching the out-of-form sides above them to see whether they can break into the top quarter of the league for the first time this season, should they win this one.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Huddersfield have not beaten Middlesbrough in their last eight games, last defeating Boro in March 2013.

In fact, that victory was their only triumph over their opponents in 16 encounters – a feat stretching back to 1986.

They can take hope from the fact that their solitary win came on home soil, where they will be based this weekend.

However the Terriers have failed to score against the Riverside outfit in their last five match-ups.

Overall, Middlesbrough have beaten Huddersfield 42 times in their history, losing on 32 occasions and drawing 20 times.

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Team News

Josh Koroma could start again after being named on the bench in midweek as he makes his way back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, defender Pipa, goalkeeper Ben Hamer and key players Tommy Elphick and Alex Prichard are all out. Romoney Chichlow is also still recovering from an injury and is not available this weekend.

Injured: Romoney Crichlow, Tommy Elphick, Pipa, Alex Pritchard, Ben Hamer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Britt Assombalonga will undoubtedly start the game barring a late knock after finding the back of the net against Derby on Wednesday.

Patrick Roberts could also make the line-up while Duncan Watmore could be handed a consecutive start following his recent move to the Riverside.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Juninho Bacuna, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Adama Diakhaby

Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Patrick Roberts, Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, Britt Assombalonga

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Huddersfield know a win must come sooner or later or they will experience the consequences. The visitors are no push-overs and have aspirations of their own.

They also have the quality to undo a fairly leaky home backline while attaining the best defensive record in the league themselves, conceding just six goals in 13 league games.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Middlesbrough