Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Huddersfield Town lock horns with Millwall in round 41 of the Championship on Saturday (April 6).

Andre Breitenreiter's Huddersfield are coming off a 1-1 draw at Stoke City in their previous outing. The Terriers took the lead on the cusp of half-time through Bojan Radulovic before Ki-Jana Hoever restored parity for Stoke just five minutes after the restart.

Following the stalemate, Huddersfield are in the relegation zone with six games to go, with 40 points from as many games.

Meanwhile, Neil Harris' Millwall fell to a 2-1 loss at rock-bottom Rotherham United in their last game. Sebastian Revan fired Rotherham in front in the 71st minute before Ryan Longman restored parity for the visitors seven minutes later.

However, the Millers had the last laugh, with Charlie Wyke's 86th-minute winner snapping their 16-game winless league run. Meanwhile, the loss means Millwall remain 19th in the points table with 44 points, four points off the drop zone.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Huddersfield-Millwall Championship clash:

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 54 meetings across competitions, Huddersfield lead 25-21.

Millwall have just one win in five meetings with the Terries, with their reverse fixture ending 1-1 at Millwall in December.

Huddersfield have just one win in five home games, losing three. They are winless in four games, losing the last two.

Millwall have one win five outings on the road, losing thrice, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Huddersfield: D-L-D-L-L; Millwall: L-D-L-W-D

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall prediction

Both teams have had far from satisfying campaigns, fighting to stave off relegation to League 1.

Millwall's recent form is only slightly better than the Terries, winning thrice in seven games but are winless in three. Meanwhile, Huddersfield have won just once in the same period, losing thrice.

The visitors' 38 goals are the fewest in the Championship, after 24th-placed Rotherham United (32) and 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday (31). Huddersfield (44) have hardly fared too much better in that respect.

Millwall haven't done well in recent meetings with Huddersfield, winning twice in six meetings. Considering the struggles for both sides, expect a goalless stalemate.

Pick: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Millwall

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall betting tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Huddersfield to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have had shutouts in three of their last five meetings in the fixture.)

Tip 3: Over 2 goals: No (Two of their last three meetings have had just one goal.)