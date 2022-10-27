Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Huddersfield Town will welcome Millwall to the John Smith's Stadium in round 18 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 29).

The Lions are on a run of four wins and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Huddersfield failed to arrest their slump in form, as they played out a goalless draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday. They have now failed to win their last three outings, losing twice and drawing once.

Huddersfield's underwhelming start to the season sees them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having claimed 13 points from 16 games.

Meanwhile, Millwall continued their fine string of results, fighting back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over ten-man West Bromwich Albion last time out.

They're on a run of four wins and are unbeaten in their last five outings, claiming 13 points from a possible 15. With 26 points from 16 games, Millwall are sixth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Sheffield United.

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from their last 51 meetings, Huddersfield have a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Millwall have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Huddersfield are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Millwall, claiming five wins and two draws.

Millwall head into the weekend on a run of four victories, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on October 5.

Huddersfield have not won in their last three outings, claiming one point from a possible nine since their 2-0 victory over Hull City on October 9.

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Prediction

Saturday’s game sees two teams in contrasting form go head-to-head, with Millwall being the superior team. The Lions should maintain their fine run of results and come away with another victory.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Millwall

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Millwall’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

