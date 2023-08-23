Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

Huddersfield Town host Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the EFL Championship, looking to pick up their first win of the season.

With just one point in the bag from three games, the Terriers are down in 21st position in the league standings.

Neil Warnock's side began their season with back-to-back losses to Plymouth Argyle (3-1) and Leicester City (1-0) before a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough earned them their first point.

In the meantime, Huddersfield were also knocked out in the first round of the Carabao Cup by Middlesbrough, who prevailed 3-2.

By contrast, Norwich have seen a different trajectory this season. The Canaries have won two games at this early stage of the season to sit in third place in the Championship table with seven points in three games.

It would have been three from three, had Norwich not conceded a penalty in stoppage time to Southampton, who pegged them back in a thrilling 4-4 draw on matchday two.

Unlike Huddersfield, the Norfolk outfit progressed into the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers thanks to a 99th-minute strike from Jonathan Rowe.

Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 previous clashes between the sides, with Norwich winning 16 times and losing to Huddersfield on 13 occasions.

Huddersfield Town last beat Norwich City on April 2017 (3-0 in the Championship).

Norwich have won three of their last four clashes with Huddersfield, all coming in a row before a 1-1 draw in their most recent outing in March 2023.

Norwich City have scored at least twice in all their league matches so far, including at least thrice in their last two.

Both Huddersfield and Norwich City have conceded at least once in every league game thus far.

Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Prediction

Huddersfield Town haven't been up to stratch so far this season, while Norwich City are on a roll. Their attacking game is on point and their defense has been resolute. All signs point to a win for the Canaries.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Norwich City

Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No