Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2023

Huddersfield Town will host Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home team have had a near-disastrous campaign with relegation now looming large over Neil Warnock's side. They were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion in their last game and could have no complaints after an offensively toothless performance which saw them manage just one shot on target throughout the game.

Huddersfield sit 23rd in the league table with just 32 points picked up so far. They are level on points with last-placed Wigan Athletic and will be targeting victory this week.

Norwich have had their struggles this season but have found good form under manager David Wagner in recent weeks and are now pushing for the playoff spots. They were, however, beaten 1-0 by Sunderland in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the encounter, but failed to maximize their possessional dominance.

The visitors sit seventh in the Championship standings with 55 points from 36 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Huddersfield and Norwich. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture.

Six of the Terriers' eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Canaries have scored 51 league goals this season. Only the top three teams in the Championship standings have scored more.

Huddersfield have scored 30 league goals this season. Only Cardiff City (28) have scored fewer.

Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Prediction

Huddersfield have lost three of their last four league games and have won just one game all year. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Norwich's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top this Wednesday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Norwich City

Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

