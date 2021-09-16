Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield Town invite Nottingham Forest to the John Smith's Stadium for EFL Championship action on Saturday.

The visiting side are the only side without a win after seven league fixtures. Following their 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough last time around, Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties as head coach.

The home team returned to winning ways with a 3-0 away win at Blackpool after they were defeated 2-1 by Stoke City on Saturday. Huddersfield are just three points behind leaders Fulham but are placed sixth in the standings with 13 points. Nottingham Forrest are at the bottom of the table with just a single point to their name.

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 59 times across all competitions so far. The hosts have been the better side in this fixture and have 24 wins to their name while the Tricky Trees have managed to record 18 wins against the hosts.

The spoils have been shared 17 times between the two teams. The hosts completed a league double over Nottingham last season and kept a clean sheet in both games. They have seven wins in the last 10 encounters in this fixture.

They last squared off at the City Ground in April, a game that ended in a 2-0 win for the Terriers thanks to goals from Juninho Bacuna and Aaron Rowe.

Huddersfield Town form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Nottingham Forest form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Huddersfield Town

Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Jordan Rhodes and Aaron Rowe continue to be on the sidelines with injuries. Josh Ruffels featured for the 'B' team recently and won't be able to make an appearance here.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Josh Ruffels

Nottingham Forest

New signing Rodrigo Ely is yet to make his debut for the club, while Brian Ojeda and full-back Mohamed Drager are expected to sit this one out as well, due to COVID-19 related self-isolation.

On-loan Arsenal player Jordi Osei-tutu is the only injury concern at the moment for the visitors.

Injured: Jordi Osei-tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Brian Ojeda, Mohamed Drager

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Naby Sarr, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ethan Horvath; Max Lowe, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo; Cafu, James Garner; Joe Lolley, Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Xande Silva

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest will travel to West Yorkshire without a head coach and that could only mean more disappointment for them. They have lost six of their seven games this season and their poor run of form makes the home side the favorites here.

Huddersfield have four wins in their last five league games and a win is on the cards for them here, while the odds of a clean sheet are also good.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Nottingham Forest.

