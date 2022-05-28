Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship play-offs 2021-22

The EFL Championship playoff final is set to take place this weekend featuring Huddersfield Town taking on Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as the two sides battle for top-flight football.

Huddersfield Town faced Luton Town in the playoff semifinals earlier this month, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. They then beat the Hatters 1-0 in the return leg, with Jordan Rhodes coming off the bench to score a late winner and send the home fans into raptures.

The Terriers last played Premier League football back in the 2018-19 season and will be looking to confirm their return on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to secure automatic qualification after losing 1-0 to Bournemouth in their decisive clash earlier this month. They faced Sheffield United in the semifinals, ultimately winning the tie on penalties after a goalkeeping masterclass from Brice Samba.

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to end their long exile from the top-flight, which spanned over two decades.

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 62 meetings between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest. The Terriers have won 25 of those games while the Reds have won 20 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers are set to be without the services of Matty Pearson, Alex Vallejo and Ryan Schofield this weekend as they are all injured. Oliver Turton is recovering from an injury and could also miss out.

Injured: Matty Pearson, Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield

Doubtful: Oliver Turton

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban and Max Lowe will both continue their spells on the sidelines this weekend.

Injured: Lewis Grabban, Max Lowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls (GK); Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg, Levi Colwill; Pipa, Jonathan Russell, Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo; Danel Sinani, Daniel Ward, Sorba Thomas

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba (GK); Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Steve Cook; Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Huddersfield Town go into the weekend blockbuster on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run and have managed to keep five clean sheets in that run. Similarly, Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last eight games and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Both sides are in strong form and should play out a highly competitive game, but we expect the Reds to win this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Nottingham Forest

