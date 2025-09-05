Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Huddersfield Town will invite Peterborough United to John Smith's Stadium in the EFL League One on Saturday. The visitors have endured a winless run in the league thus far and are at the bottom of the standings. Huddersfield have fared much better, winning four of their six games.

The hosts met Barnsley in their previous league outing last week and suffered a 3-1 away loss, ending their winning streak after two games. They bounced back with a 6-2 home triumph over the Newcastle United U-21 side in the Football League Trophy campaign opener on Tuesday.

The Posh lost 3-0 to Exeter City last week, failing to score for the fourth time in the league this season. Their poor form continued in the Football League Trophy as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 30 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 12-11 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season.

Three of their last four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Huddersfield have enjoyed an unbeaten home record across all competitions this season. Notably, they have a perfect home record in League One, winning all three games while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors are winless across all competitions this season.

Peterborough have failed to score in two of their last three league meetings against the hosts.

The hosts have the joint-best goalscoring record in League One, scoring 11 goals. The Posh, meanwhile, have conceded 11 goals.

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Prediction

The Terriers suffered an away loss in their previous league outing and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have won just one of their last five home games in this fixture. Nonetheless, they have a 100% home record in League One this season and will look to build on that form.

The Posh conceded three goals for the second consecutive match on Tuesday and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost all four away games across all competitions this season, conceding at least two goals in each of them.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Huddersfield's perfect home record in the league thus far, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Peterborough United

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Huddersfield Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

