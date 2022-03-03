Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to move into second place in the EFL Championship standings, Huddersfield Town play host to Peterborough United at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw back in November’s reverse fixture.

Huddersfield Town maintained their fine run as they claimed a 2-0 win over Birmingham City away from home last Sunday.

Carlos Corberan’s side head into Friday’s game unbeaten in each of their last 17 games across all competitions, dating back to November’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Middlesbrough.

With 59 points from 35 games, Huddersfield Town are currently third in the EFL Championship table, two points off second-placed Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United were dumped out of the FA Cup last time out courtesy of a 2-0 loss against Premier League champions Manchester City.

They now head to the EFL Championship where they are on an 11-game winless run, managing just two draws in that time.

Peterborough United now face the risk of relegation as they sit rooted to the bottom of the league table with just 21 points from 33 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 15 meetings between the teams.

Peterborough United have picked up two fewer wins, while three games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Peterborough United Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Team News

Huddersfield Town

Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons and Tino Anjorin are all sidelined through injuries and will sit out Friday’s game.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons, Tino Anjorin

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

The visitors will be without Joel Randall, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler and Jack Taylor, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Joel Randall, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Ollie Turton, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson; Sorba Thomas, Lewis O'Brien, Jon Russell, Josh Ruffels; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven Benda; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Harrison Burrows, Reece Brown, Oliver Norburn, Joe Ward; Sammie Szmodics; Callum Morton, Jack Marriott

Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United Prediction

Friday’s game sees two sides at opposite ends of the EFL Championship table go head-to-head with Huddersfield Town being the clearly superior side.

We predict the hosts will come away with all three points and strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the standings.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Peterborough United

