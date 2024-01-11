Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle return to action in the EFL Championship when they square off at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results in the FA Cup, with the Pilgrims claiming a comfortable home victory over Sutton United.

Huddersfield Town were simply outplayed and outwitted by Manchester City in last Sunday's FA Cup clash as they suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s men.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Championship, where they have managed just one win in their last eight outings while losing four and claiming three draws since the start of December.

With 25 points from 26 matches, Huddersfield are currently 21st in the league table, just three points above the dotted line.

Plymouth Argyle, on the other hand, cruised through the FA Cup third round courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Sutton United last Saturday.

Head coach Ian Foster will hope the cup win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as his side now look to end their run of four consecutive games without a win in the Championship.

With 29 points from 26 matches, Plymouth Argyle are currently 18th in the league standings, level on points with 19th-placed Stoke City.

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides, Huddersfield Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Huddersfield have lost three of their last four matches and have managed just one win in their last nine outings across all competitions.

Plymouth Argyle are one of just two sides without an away win in the Championship and currently hold the division’s second-poorest points tally on the road (5).

Huddersfield Town are winless in six of their last seven home matches, losing three and claiming three draws since late October.

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Buoyed by their cup win over Sutton, Plymouth will head into the weekend with renewed confidence.

However, Foster’s men have struggled for results on the road and we see them settling for a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-2 Plymouth Argyle

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the previous four meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their previous five encounters)