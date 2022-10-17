Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2022 

Huddersfield Town will host Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday (October 18) night in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a sluggish start to their season, sitting in the drop zone. Their poor form prompted the dismissal of manager Danny Schofield. However, his successor Mark Fotheringham has struggled to steady the ship, recently losing 2-1 to newly promoted Rotherham United.

Huddersfield are 23rd in the standings, with just 11 points from 13 games. They are just one point above rock-bottom and will look to widen that gap on Tuesday. Preston, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have hit a rough patch of late. They were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City in their last game. They fell to two second-half goals after failing to register a shot on target all game.

The visitors, meanwhile, have picked up 19 points from 15 games and sit 13th in the standings. They will look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 98 meetings between Huddersfield and Preston. Both teams have won 37 games apiece, while their other 24 meetings have ended in draws.

The Terriers have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The Lilywhites have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in this fixture.

All three of Huddersfield's league wins this season have come at home.

Preston have picked up 12 points on the road this season, the joint-second highest in the Championship this season.

The hosts are the lowest-scoring team in the league this season, scoring just eight.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Prediction

Huddersfield have won just one of their last four matches and two of their last 10. They have, however, won their last two home games and will look to continue that streak this week.

Preston are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last eight games. They have, however, lost just one away league game this season and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Preston North End

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of Preston's last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Preston to concede first: Yes (The visitors have conceded the first goal in six of their last eight games.)

