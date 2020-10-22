Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town have been on a superb run of late, winning three and drawing one of their last four games.

After a sluggish start, they now find themselves ninth and just a point off the playoffs.

Preston North End will be no pushovers though, having shown that they have the quality to dismantle teams away from home, winning both of their last two games on the road.

Alex Neil's men currently lie 15th – a position that arguably doesn't reflect the kinds of performances they have put in lately.

The hosts will be going all out for the win, but will have to be aware of the potent attacking threat their opponents offer.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Always an interesting encounter, Huddersfield versus Preston North End is typically toe-to-toe.

The Terriers have not lost to Saturday's opponents in their own stadium since February 1992, eight home fixtures ago.

Although they have met in the second tier prior to its rebranding in the 2004-05 season, this weekend's game will be just their seventh Championship encounter.

Preston have had the greater joy of those six previous games, winning three and drawing one.

The two teams were held to a stalemate in July's 0-0 draw in this fixture last season, but that was their first goalless game since 2001.

Huddersfield have the narrow edge over Preston historically, winning 36 games to Preston's 34.

There have been 23 draws between the two outfits since their first encounter in 1912.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Team News

Carlos Corbrean may opt to start Fraizer Campbell again after putting in some decent displays lately. Corbrean may keep faith with the same XI that have been doing so well recently.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Tommy Elphick, Danny Ward, Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alex Neil expressed his pleasure with striker Emil Riis Jakobsen's performance in his side's 2-0 win at QPR in midweek, so he is likely to make the cut.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies and Ben Pearson, both first team regulars, have been sidelined.

Injured: Ben Davies, Ben Pearson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer , Pipa, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd , Joe Rafferty, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes,Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen

📽️ Another cool finish from the penalty spot last night made it two goals in two starts this season for DJ! 💥



Highlights on iFollow PNE soon. ➡️ https://t.co/I8X388XJ5p#pnefc pic.twitter.com/NKhHyGd6EP — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 22, 2020

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Prediction

Huddersfield will be determined to keep their great form going as long as possible while Preston will be eager to move up to a position that they feel warrants their recent displays.

They will have to cope without some key personnel this weekend, which may come back to haunt them at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Preston North End