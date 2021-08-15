Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Having both failed to pick up a win in their opening two EFL Championship games, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End go head-to-head at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides are separated by just two points at the bottom of the table and will look to surge up in the coming weeks.

Huddersfield Town failed to end their struggles as they suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of 10-men Fulham last time out.

Mathew Pearson pulled one back for Huddersfield Town after Fulham raced to a two-goal lead. However, Fabio Carvalho restored the Cottagers' two-goal lead in the 42nd minute before Ivan Cavaleiro scored a second-half brace to cap off a brilliant team performance.

This followed an opening-day 1-1 draw against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County at Pride Park Stadium last Saturday.

While Carlos Corberan’s men are currently tied on one point with five other teams, they are currently 22nd in the Championship table due to their poor goal difference.

Meanwhile, Preston North End head into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Reading FC.

Femi Azeez gave Reading a 28th-minute lead in front of the home fans before Daniel Johnson restored parity from the spot on the hour mark. However, former Chelsea youngster John Swift put Reading ahead with a brilliant strike nine minutes later.

It was the second straight defeat for Frankie McAvoy’s side, who were beaten 4-1 at home against Hull City in their Championship curtain-raiser last Saturday.

Sandwiched between the two league defeats, the Lilywhites claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Mansfield Town to progress into the second round of the EFL Cup.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

Preston North End have been dominant in this fixture, claiming seven wins from their last 13 encounters. Huddersfield Town have picked up three wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): LLWDL

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): LLLWL

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will be without the services of Rolando Aarons, Pipa and Aaron Rowe, who are presently sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Pipa, Aaron Rowe

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Head coach Frankie McAvoy will be unable to call upon the services of Matthew Olosunde, Isiah Brown and Declan Rudd, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Matthew Olosunde, Isiah Brown, Declan Rudd

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield, Matthew Pearson, Naby Sarr, Levi Colwill, Oliver Turton, Scott High, Jonathan Hogg, Duane Holmes, Sorba Thomas, Daniel Ward, Jordan Rhodes

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey; Greg Cunningham, Benjamin Whiteman, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Tom Barkhuizen; Emil Riis, Ched Evans

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Prediction

Both sides have struggled to find their rhythm in the opening two games and will be desperate for their first league win of the season.

We predict Tuesday’s game will be a fiery contest with Huddersfield Town taking advantage of the home crowd support to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P