Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2022-23 

Huddersfield Town will host Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Terriers have had a rocky start to life under new manager Danny Schofield. They were beaten 1-0 by Burnley in their opening league game before losing 2-1 to Birmingham City and will hope for better luck in the cup competition. Huddersfield have been knocked out at this stage of the competition in two of the last three seasons but will look to make amends this time.

Preston, meanwhile, are also winless in their Championship so far, playing back-to-back goalless draws against newly promoted Wigan Athletic and Hull City.

The visitors enjoyed a solid run in the EFL Cup last season, though, making the last 16, where they lost 2-0 to eventual winners Liverpool.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

There have been 97 meetings between Huddersfield and Preston. The hosts have won 37 of those games, while Preston have won 36 There have been 24 draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash, earlier this year which ended goalless.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Team News

Huddersfield Town

Matty Pearson and David Kasumu are injured and will not play this weekend.

Injured: Matty Pearson, David Kasumu.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Preston North End

Sean Maguire remains out with an injury and will not play this weekend, while Bamboo Diaby is doubtful, as he continues his recovery. Ched Evans is suspended for this one after seeing red against Wigan.

Injured: Sean Maguire.

Doubtful: Bambo Diaby.

Suspended: Ched Evans.

Unavailable: None.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Predicted XIs

Huddersfield Town (4-1-4-1): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tom Lees, Josh Ruffels; Jonathan Hogg; Sorba Thomas, Jon Russell, Duane Holmes, Josh Koroma; Daniel Ward.

Preston North End (3-1-4-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsey, Andrew Hughes; Benjamin Whiteman; Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady; Emil Riis, Troy Parrott.

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End Prediction

Huddersfield are on a run of back-to-back defeats, winning just one of their last six games across competitions. They have, however, shown solidity on home turf recently and will fancy their chances against Preston.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back goalless draws and will be desperate to score their first goal of the season. They struggled on the road in the later part of the previous campaign and could lose here.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Preston North End.

