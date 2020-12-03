Huddersfield Town vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town have won just once in their last five games but are still eight points off the bottom three.

A win could take them into the top half should a number of results go their way, although unlikely, but the hosts will be happy as long as they don’t make it two defeats in as many games.

QPR are a point and place behind Huddersfield, having also won just once in the past five outings.

This is set to be a tight affair but an important encounter for each team's respective season aspirations.

⚽️ In just over two days' time, #htafc will be back in @SkyBetChamp action when QPR visit the John Smith's Stadium!



⏬ Get the lowdown on our latest visitors, who arrive on the back of a midweek defeat to Bristol City.https://t.co/ZyVspXAvii — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) December 3, 2020

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Head-to-head

Huddersfield are enjoying a five-game unbeaten run against QPR, winning three of those.

The last time they tasted defeat against the London club was in 2015, and that was on home soil too.

This will be the ninth consecutive time these two clubs meet in a Championship encounter.

The historical records are neck-and-neck, both winning 13 games apiece and drawing nine fixtures.

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Team News

Richard Stearman is a doubt going into this fixture after picking up a knock against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Meanwhile, they could see Alex Pritchard and Pipa return to the matchday squad following their long-term injuries – a sight that will delight Terriers followers.

Injured: Romoney Crichlow, Tommy Elphick

Doubtful: Richard Stearman, Pipa, Alex Pritchard

Suspended: None

Geoff Cameron could return to the matchday squad on Saturday after recovering from his knock. Todd Kane misses out after picking up a red card in QPR’s fixture against Brentford.

Injured: Luke Amos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Todd Kane

🏟 𝟮,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘀

🔜 𝟭𝟮𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿



We’ve all the info you need ahead of #QPR’s first game back with supporters. — QPR FC (@QPR) December 1, 2020

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer, Demeaco Duhaney, Naby Sarr, Christopher Schindler, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Carel Eiting, Lewis O’Brien, Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Osman Kakay, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Lee Wallace, Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Prediction

The Terriers may be higher than their opponents in the table but QPR have arguably performed better of late, without getting the results they may have deserved.

QPR could finally find some success again this weekend, with the attacking threat they possess likely to overcome the home side.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 QPR