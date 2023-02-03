Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Huddersfield Town will host Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith's Stadium in round 30 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 4).

Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

Huddersfield failed to arrest their slump, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Coventry City last Saturday.

The Terriers have now failed to win their last four games across competitions, claiming one draw and losing three, including a 3-1 defeat against Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup on January 7.

With 26 points from 27 games, Huddersfield are 22nd in the standings, three points off 21st-placed Cardiff just outside the relegation zone.

Like the hosts, QPR were denied their first win of the year last weekend, as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing away to Hull City.

The visitors head into the weekend without a win in seven games across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the FA Cup. QPR are 13th in the standings, picking up 39 points from 29 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins in their last 40 meetings, Huddersfield boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

QPR have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last four home games against QPR, claiming three wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss in August 2015.

QPR are winless in their last seven games across competitions, losing three and claiming four draws since a 1-0 win at Preston North End in December.

Huddersfield have failed to win their last four games since a 2-0 win at Rotherham United on December 29.

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Huddersfield Town and QPR will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up after a string of frustrating results in recent weeks. They're evenly matched on paper, so the spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings).

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in four of their five previous clashes.)

