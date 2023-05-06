Huddersfield Town vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8, 2023 

Huddersfield Town host Reading at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday (May 8) in the final round of the Championship.
The hosts endured a grossly underwhelming campaign but have pulled off a remarkable escape under veteran manager Neil Warnock. The Terriers guaranteed safety on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Premier League-bound Sheffield United, thanks to a Daniel Ward winner just before the hour mark.
Huddersfield are 18th in the league with 50 points. With safety guaranteed, the Terriers will look to close out the season with a win in front of their fans.
Reading, meanwhile, have endured a disastrous second half of the season, getting relegated to the third ier following the Terriers' win. They drew 1-1 against last-placed Wigan Athletic in their last game, falling behind at the 81st minute before Yakou Meite scored a close-range equaliser late on.
Huddersfield Town vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 58 meetings between Huddersfield and Reading, who lead 27-18.
- The visitors won 3-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a three-game winless run in the fixture.
- Reading are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.
- Only eight of Huddersfield's 21 league defeats this season have come at home.
- The Royals have picked up 12 points on the road this season, the fewest in the Championship.
- The Terriers have kept nine league clean sheets this season, the second-fewest in the Championship.
Huddersfield Town vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
Huddersfield are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last nine games. They're unbeaten in their last five home games.
Reading, meanwhile, are without a win in 12 games. They have lost all but one of their last ten road games and could lose this one.
Prediction: Huddersfield 2-1 Reading
Huddersfield Town vs Reading Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Huddersfield
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)