Huddersfield Town vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8, 2023 

Huddersfield Town host Reading at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday (May 8) in the final round of the Championship.

The hosts endured a grossly underwhelming campaign but have pulled off a remarkable escape under veteran manager Neil Warnock. The Terriers guaranteed safety on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Premier League-bound Sheffield United, thanks to a Daniel Ward winner just before the hour mark.

Huddersfield are 18th in the league with 50 points. With safety guaranteed, the Terriers will look to close out the season with a win in front of their fans.

Reading, meanwhile, have endured a disastrous second half of the season, getting relegated to the third ier following the Terriers' win. They drew 1-1 against last-placed Wigan Athletic in their last game, falling behind at the 81st minute before Yakou Meite scored a close-range equaliser late on.

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Huddersfield and Reading, who lead 27-18.

The visitors won 3-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a three-game winless run in the fixture.

Reading are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Only eight of Huddersfield's 21 league defeats this season have come at home.

The Royals have picked up 12 points on the road this season, the fewest in the Championship.

The Terriers have kept nine league clean sheets this season, the second-fewest in the Championship.

Huddersfield are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last nine games. They're unbeaten in their last five home games.

Reading, meanwhile, are without a win in 12 games. They have lost all but one of their last ten road games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield 2-1 Reading

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Huddersfield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

