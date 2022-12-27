Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Huddersfield Town will host Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium in round 25 of the EFL Championship on Thursday (December 29).

The visitors are on a run of four games without a win and will set out to end this dry spell.

Huddersfield Town @htafc A first win at Deepdale for Town since November 1969...



#htafc A first win at Deepdale for Town since November 1969... 📝 A first win at Deepdale for Town since November 1969...#htafc

Huddersfield returned to winning ways on Boxing Day, fighting back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Preston North End. Before that, the Terriers were winless in four games across competitions, drawing one and losing three.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship, picking up 22 points from 23 games.

Huddersfield Town @htafc Here is your Man of the Match, Brahima Diarra!



Turned the game upside down 🙃



#htafc Here is your Man of the Match, Brahima Diarra!Turned the game upside down 🙃 🏆 Here is your Man of the Match, Brahima Diarra!Turned the game upside down 🙃#htafc https://t.co/AWHl5lSPIs

Meanwhile, Rotherham failed to find their feet, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke City last time out.

They have now failed to win four straight league games, claiming two draws and losing twice since a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in November. Rotherham are 19th in the Championship, picking up 27 points from 24 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 59 meetings, Huddersfield boast a superior record in the fixture.

Rotherham have picked up 12 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their last seven league games against Rotherham, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss in March 2015.

Rotherham are winless in four consecutive league games, claiming two points from a possible 12. They have managed just one win in their last ten outings since October.

Huddersfield have struggled at home, losing three and drawing one of their last four games.

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Prediction

Fresh off ending their three-game losing streak, Huddersfield will head into this game with renewed belief as they look to steer clear off the bottom. While Rotherham have also stumbled in recent weeks, they should do just enough to leave Huddersfield with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Rotherham United

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight clashes between the teams.)

Poll : 0 votes