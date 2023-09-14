Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

Huddersfield Town welcome Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United to the John Smith's Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion before the international break. Delano Burgzorg and Jack Rudoni scored either side of John Swift's strike to help the Terriers leave with all three points.

Rotherham, meanwhile triumphed over Norwich City with a 2-1 home win. Dexter Lumbikisa and Jordan Hugill scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead before Christian Fassnacht halved the deficit in the 53rd minute.

Both Huddersfield and Rotherham are level on four points in five games, with just two points separating them from the drop zone.

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 61st meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield lead 30-12.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Huddersfield claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Rotherham are winless in 15 away league games, losing eight.

Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock managed Rotherham for 16 games between February and June 2016, winning six and drawing as many.

Rotherham have conceded an average of 6.8 corners per league game this season.

Huddersfield are unbeaten in five home games with Rotherham, scoring exactly twice in the four games they have won.

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Prediction

Both sides battled relegation for most of last season before avoiding the drop. Their start to the new season suggests another dogfight could be on the cards.

Both Huddersfield and Rotherham won their first games of the season right before the international break and will look to build on that. This game being a Yorkshire derby means it could played at a high intensity, so expect both sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Rotherham

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners