Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town will be aiming to recover from a humiliating loss when they host Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

The Terriers were crushed 7-0 by promotion favorites Norwich City in midweek with Teemu Pukki netting a hat-trick.

It was their heaviest defeat in 34 years as the fans were left absolutely furious at their disastrous performance.

The West Yorkshire outfit are now languishing in 19th position with 43 points from 36 games, just eight clear of the relegation zone now.

Rotherham are battling relegation at the moment but have three games in hand over their city rivals and a victory in the upcoming derby would bring them closer to safety.

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head

There have been 57 Yorkshire derbies between the sides, with Huddersfield claiming the spoils on 29 occasions and losing to Rotherham only 11 times.

However, they played out a 1-1 draw in South Yorkshire back in October.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-L

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Team News

Huddersfield Town

Christopher Schindler and Carel Eiting are both out with knee injuries and remain the only concerns for head coach Carlos Corberan.

Injured: Christopher Schindler and Carel Eiting

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United

Matthew Olosunde returned from a hamstring issue in the last game but remained an unused substitute.

He'll be looking to get some gametime here.

Richard Wood will be back from his red card suspension too, so head coach Paul Warne has no key players missing for Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town (3-5-2): Joel Pereira; Richard Stearman, Naby Sarr, Richard Keogh; Demeaco Duhaney, Jonathan Hogg, Duane Holmes, Juninho Bacuna, Leiws O'Brien; Danny Ward, Isaac Mbenza.

Rotherham United (4-1-2-1-2): Viktor Johansson; Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Ben Wiles; Daniel Barlaser; Jamie Londsay, Lewis Wing; Matt Crooks; Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo.

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Prediction

The pressure is more on Huddersfield here to bounce back after Norwich's shellacking. So expect them to come flying out of the blocks.

Rotherham are looking to climb their way into safety too, and with a few games in hand, are unlikely to squander their chances.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Rotherham United