Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4, 2023 

Huddersfield Town host Sheffield United at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday (May 4) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but have picked up important points in recent weeks and are now closing in on safety. Huddersfield beat Cardiff City 2-1 in their last game, getting on the scoresheet twice in the second half before their opponents scored a late consolation.

Huddersfield are 21st in the league table with 47 points from 44 games. They're three points above Reading in the first relegation spot. Sheffield, meanwhile, have secured promotion to the Premier League but will look to round up their season on a high.

They beat Preston North End 4-1 at the weekend, with four players getting on the scoresheet in a dominant performance.

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 108 meetings between Huddersfield and Sheffield. The hosts have won 42 of those games, while the visitors have won 30.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five competitive games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in six games.

The Blades have the second-best defensive record in the second tier this season, with a goal concession tally of 37.

The Terriers have conceded 62 goals in the Championship this season. Only four teams have conceded more, three of whom currently occupy the drop zone.

Sheffield have picked up 37 points on the road this season. Only Luton (41) and league leaders Burnley (47) have picked up more.

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Prediction

Huddersfield's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak, and they will now look to build on that this week. They're unbeaten in their last four home games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won their last four games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield 0-1 Sheffield

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last seven matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes