Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to pick up a fifth consecutive win in the EFL Championship, Sheffield United take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game unbeaten in each of the last three meetings between the sides since 2012 and will look to maintain this fine run of results.

Huddersfield Town were denied a third win on the spin last Wednesday as they played out an uneventful goalless draw against Preston North End.

However, they are now unbeaten in 13 straight games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and six draws in that time.

With 49 points from 31 games, the Terriers are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United maintained their fine run of form last time out as they saw off West Brom 2-0 on home turf.

The Blades have now won each of their last four games, while they are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11.

This fine form has seen them rise to 10th place on the log after picking up 45 points from 28 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 42 wins from the last 106 meetings between the sides. Huddersfield Town have won 29 games, while 35 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Team News

Huddersfield Town

Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Tino Anjorin and Ryan Schofield are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Faustino Anjorin, Ryan Schofield

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

The Blades will be without the services of Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn and Jack O’Connell, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Rhian Brewster is out for the season after a hamstring injury was picked up against Peterborough.

Injured: Rhian Brewster, Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens, Jack O’Connell

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Sorba Thomas, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Duane Holmes; Danel Sinani, Daniel Ward

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ben Davies; Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock; Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Iliman Ndiaye

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United Prediction

Huddersfield Town face an opposing side who are on a five-match unbeaten run, including four straight wins. Sheffield have lost just one of their last 11 league games and we are tipping them to maintain their fine form and come out victorious on Saturday.

The hosts have also been in fine form and are unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions, claiming seven wins in that time. We predict the spoils will be shared with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Sheffield United

