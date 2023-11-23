Huddersfield Town vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023 

Huddersfield Town will host Southampton at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a slow start to life under manager Darren Moore and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Hull City in their last game and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought point before their opponents scored the winner in additional time.

Huddersfield Town sit 21st in the league table with 15 points from 16 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

After a disappointing start to their season, Southampton have finally found good form and have now begun their push for promotion. They beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in their last game with Will Smallbone opening the scoring just five minutes after kickoff before Adam Armstrong scored the game-winner in the second half.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 30 points picked up so far. They are nine points behind league leaders Leicester City and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Huddersfield and Southampton. The hosts have won 11 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two more. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a FA Cup clash back in 2020 which the Saints won 2-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

Huddersfield have scored 14 goals in the English Championship this season. Only Queens Park Rangers (11) and Sheffield Wednesday (7) have scored fewer.

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton Prediction

Huddersfield are on a four-game winless streak with three of those games ending in defeat. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Southampton, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last eight games on the bounce. They have won three of their last four away matches and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Southampton

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matchups)