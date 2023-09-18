Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Huddersfield Town welcome Stoke City to the John Smith's Stadium in an EFL Championship matchday seven fixture on Wednesday (September 20).

The hosts are coming a routine 2-0 home win over Rotherham United. Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas scored and assisted each other to inspire the Terriers to victory.

Stoke, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at Norwich City. Jack Stacey's first half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The defeat saw the Potters drop to 19th in the points table, having garnered six points from as many games. Huddersfield, meanwhile, are one point better off in 17th.

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 82 times, with Stoke City leading 32-23.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Stoke win 3-0 at home.

Seven of their last eight meetings have had goals at both ends, with five producing at least three goals.

Five of Stoke's last six games acaross competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Stoke have lost their last four away games in the Championship without scoring.

The away side has scored once in four of their last five meetings.

Stoke have won on just one of their last 10 visits to Huddersfield, losing five.

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Prediction

Huddersfield will bid farewell to manager Neil Warnock, with the 74-year-old confirming that he will step down after this game. He was appointed to help the Terriers avoid relegation last season. Having achieved that goal, he will look to sign out on a winning note.

Stoke, meanwhile, have been poor on their travels, having lost their last four games. However, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals