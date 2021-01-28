Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Both Huddersfield Town and Stoke City are winless so far in 2021 as they square off on Saturday.

Both the hosts Huddersfield Town and the visitors Stoke City have seen their playoff hopes get shattered over the past four weeks. Huddersfield Town have suffered five defeats in their last six games in the league and currently have 31 points from 26 games.

A lack of goals over the course of January will worry Carlos Corberan who will be hoping that the side will draw encouragement from their second-half performance against Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Stoke City seem to have dropped out of the race to a playoff spot as well with some underwhelming performances in January. Their last win came against Watford halfway through December. The Potters have gone six games in the league without tasting success.

As such, Stoke City are currently languishing at ninth on the EFL Championship table with 37 points. However, a win could push their campaign back on track with sixth-placed Bournemouth only five points away though the Cherries do have an extra game in hand.

Suffice to say that a win is of utmost importance for both sides as they look to get their seasons back on the rails.

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Huddersfield Town and Stoke City have locked horns 77 times till date. Stoke City have the edge in the head-to-heads having won 30 of those games. The Terriers have won on 22 occasions while 25 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in November and Stoke City won 4-3 in a highscoring affair.

Huddersfield Town form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Stoke City form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Team News

Huddersfield Town

Duane Holmes could make his debut for Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Diakhaby is close to a return but it's not clear if he'll feature on Saturday. Defender Edmonds-Green is also close to a return. Carel Eiting is out for a while. Tommy Elphick is yet another long-term absentee for Carlos Corberan's side.

Danny Grant is still out with a hamstring injury. Jonathan Hogg is expected to be back for the trip against Luton on February 6th. Josh Koroma, Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler are also going to be unavailable.

Injuries: Carel Eiting, Tommy Elphick, Danny Grant, Jonathan Hogg, Josh Koroma, Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler

Doubtful: Duane Holmes, Diakhaby, Edmonds-Green

Suspensions: None

Stoke City

Tyrese Campbell is a long-term absentee for Stoke City. Morgan Fox is also not expected to return for this one. Other than that, Michael O'Nilil does not have any injury concerns as the Potters' injury list has finally cleared up.

Injuries: Tyrese Campbell, Morgan Fox

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ryan Schofield, Richard Keough, Harry Toffolo, Naby Sarr, Pipa, Juninho Bacuna, Vallejo, O'Brien, Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Rolando Aarons

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3-): Josef Bursik (GK), Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Nathan Collins, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sam Clucas, John Obi Mikel, Joe Allen, Steven Fletcher; Nick Powell, McClean

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Prediction

Huddersfield Town and Stoke City have both been poor of late and it's difficult to see this game being an entertaining one. We expect this to end in a draw.

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City