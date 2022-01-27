Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to snap their two-game losing streak, Stoke City visit the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on Friday.

The hosts head into the game on a nine-match unbeaten streak and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Huddersfield Town returned to winning ways last Saturday as they came from behind to see off Reading 4-3 away from home.

Carlos Corberan’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last nine games across all competitions, claiming five wins and four draws since November’s 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough.

With 44 points from 28 games, Huddersfield Town are currently sixth in the EFL Championship, one point above Nottingham Forest just outside the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Stoke City failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss against Coventry City.

This followed a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 38 points from 27 games, Stoke City are currently 11th on the log, level on points with Luton Town.

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides. Huddersfield Town have picked up 22 wins in that time, while 26 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Stoke City Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson are all still currently recuperating from injuries and will once again miss the game.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Matthew Pearson, Tom Lees; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Scott High, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Jordan Rhodes

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Morgan Fox, Thomas Edwards, Ben Wilmot; Alfie Doughty, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Mario Vrancic, Abdallah Sima; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Prediction

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a fine campaign so far and will be delighted by their position in the EFL Championship standings. They head into the game as the more in-form side and we are tipping them to come away with all three points on Friday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P