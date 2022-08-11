Hull City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

On Saturday, Hull City will host Norwich City in their second Championship game of the new season.

Hull are coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Preston North End. This came on the back of their opening day win over Bristol City.

The visitors, aiming for a direct return to the Premier League at the start of the season, are now seriously in a spot of bother after failing to win either of their opening two fixtures. They come into this game on the back of a first-round win in the EFL Cup against Birmingham.

Hull City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Norwich and Hull City have faced each other eight times in the past. Norwich have won two of these meetings, while Hull have won three. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Hull CIty Form Guide: D-W

Norwich City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L

Hull City vs Norwich City Team News

Hull City

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Norwich City

Norwich City have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hull City vs Norwich City Predicted XIs

Hull City ( 4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram (GK), Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming, Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Andy Cannon, Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Tim Krul (GK); Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Andrew Omobamidele, Sam McCallum; Kenny McClean, Jacob Sorensen, Todd Cantwell; Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent.

Hull City vs Norwich City Prediction

Hull City will look to maintain their unbeaten run for as long as they can before the competition tightens in the division. They will also enjoy the advantage of playing against a top rival when their opponents are not in form.

Norwich have struggled in all their encounters so far. Even their win against Birmingham came on penalties. They have looked patchy up front and their defense has lacked disciplined. They will have to seriously raise their standards to finally pick up some form in the division.

While Norwich still boast a superior squad profile, given the current form of both the teams, a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Hull City 2-2 Norwich City

