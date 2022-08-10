Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Struggling Huddersfield will host Stoke City in their third Championship game of the new season on Saturday.

Huddersfield come into this game on the back of their second defeat in a row to Birmingham. Two first-half goals were enough to seal their fate in the last game, despite Danny Ward's 61st-minute consolation strike. They currently sit at the bottom of the division.

The visitors, on the other hand, got their campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Blackpool last weekend. This was a must-win for the Potters after their opening day setback against Millwall.

Huddersfield vs Stoke Head-to-Head

Huddersfield and Stoke have faced each other 66 times. The visitors have won 29 of these meetings, while Huddersfield have won 24. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

Huddersfield Form Guide: L-L

Stoke City Form Guide: W-L

Huddersfield vs Stoke City Team News

Huddesfield

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Stoke City

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Huddersfield vs Stoke City Predicted XIs

Huddersfield Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Yuta Nakayama, Josh Ruffels, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas, Jon Russell, Duane Holmes, Josh Koroma, Danny Ward

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Connor Taylor, Phil Jagielka, Aden Flint; Harry Clarke, Josh Laurent, Sam Clucas, Lewis Baker, Josh Tymon; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown

Huddersfield vs Stoke City Prediction

Huddersfield are in desperate need of points after losing their opening two encounters in the division. Their defeat to Birmingham came as a real surprise to many given the gulf between the two teams. Despite an inspired second-half performance, they failed to overcome a two-goal deficit.

The game against Stoke will be crucial to their prospects of finally picking up a few points in their tally.

Nonetheless, the visitors will look to maintain the momentum they earned against Blackpool and continue to pour more misery on the hosts.

Huddersfield need to find more scoring options apart from Danny Ward to challenge Stoke this weekend. As things stand, they have a lot to improve on to get anything out of this game.

A victory for Stoke is on the cards.

Prediction: Stoke City 3-2 Huddersfield

