Huddersfield Town and Watford will go head-to-head at the John Smith's Stadium in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17).
The hosts are without a win in three games across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.
Huddersfield failed to find their feet last weekend, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sheffield United. They have now picked up just four points from their last five league outings.
With 19 points from 21 games, Huddersfield are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, albeit with a game in hand.
Meanwhile, Watford returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup break last Sunday with a goalless draw against Hull City. They're unbeaten in all but one of their last seven games, picking up four wins and two draws since October.
With 34 points from 22 games, Huddersfield are fifth in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Preston North End.
Huddersfield Town vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 15 wins from theie last 32 meetings, Huddersfield boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.
- Watford have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Watford head into the weekend on a run of just one defeat in their last seven outings, claiming four wins and one draw.
- Huddersfield are winless in their last three games across competitions since a 2-1 win over QPR on November 8.
- Watford are unbeaten in their last three away games in the league, picking up seven points from a possible nine since October.
Huddersfield Town and Watford Prediction
Huddersfield have endured a horror campaign so far and are on course to drop to the third tier, as they are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. Watford, meanwhile, have put together a fine run of results and should come away with all three points against the floundering hosts.
Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Watford
Huddersfield Town vs Watford Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Watford
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Watford’s last six games.)
Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)
