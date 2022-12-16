Huddersfield Town and Watford will go head-to-head at the John Smith's Stadium in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts are without a win in three games across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Huddersfield failed to find their feet last weekend, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sheffield United. They have now picked up just four points from their last five league outings.

With 19 points from 21 games, Huddersfield are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, albeit with a game in hand.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC Live video streaming will be available to UK-based and overseas fans for Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.



Find out how to secure your match pass. Live video streaming will be available to UK-based and overseas fans for Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.Find out how to secure your match pass. 📺 Live video streaming will be available to UK-based and overseas fans for Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.Find out how to secure your match pass. 👇

Meanwhile, Watford returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup break last Sunday with a goalless draw against Hull City. They're unbeaten in all but one of their last seven games, picking up four wins and two draws since October.

With 34 points from 22 games, Huddersfield are fifth in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Preston North End.

Huddersfield Town vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from theie last 32 meetings, Huddersfield boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Watford have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Watford head into the weekend on a run of just one defeat in their last seven outings, claiming four wins and one draw.

Watford StatZone @watfordsz ball recoveries in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season. #WatfordFC Hassane Kamara has madeball recoveries in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season. Hassane Kamara has made 1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ ball recoveries in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season. 👇 #WatfordFC https://t.co/wlfKn8tUKw

Huddersfield are winless in their last three games across competitions since a 2-1 win over QPR on November 8.

Watford are unbeaten in their last three away games in the league, picking up seven points from a possible nine since October.

Huddersfield Town and Watford Prediction

Huddersfield have endured a horror campaign so far and are on course to drop to the third tier, as they are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. Watford, meanwhile, have put together a fine run of results and should come away with all three points against the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Watford

Huddersfield Town vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Watford’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 1542 votes