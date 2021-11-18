Huddersfield Town vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield Town and West Brom will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Huddersfield Town before the international break. Kieffer Moore scored a second-half brace to help the Welsh outfit overturn a halftime deficit and secure maximum points.

West Brom shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on home turf. Grady Diangana scored in the 65th minute to cancel out Joshua Coburn's first-half opener for Boro.

The draw saw the Baggies lose ground in the race for automatic promotion to the top-flight. The West Midlands side currently sit in third spot on 32 points, eight points behind table-toppers Bournemouth. Huddersfield Town are in eighth place on 25 points.

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 73 occasions in the past and Huddersfield Town have a slightly better record with 30 wins to their name.

West Brom were victorious in 26 previous matches, while the two sides shared the spoils on 17 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2020. Huddersfield Town secured a 2-1 home win on the penultimate matchday of the 2019-20 season to preserve their status in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town form guide: L-D-W-L-D

West Brom form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts currently have several players sidelined through injuries. Duane Holmes (muscle), Jonathan Hogg (knee), Ryan Schofield (back), Aaron Rowe (broken toe), Alex Vallejo (knee), Pipa (hip) and Jordan Rhodes (back) have all been ruled out.

Injuries: Jordan Rhodes, Duane Holmes, Jonathan Hogg, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Pipa

Suspension: None

West Brom

Jayson Molumby (hamstring), Matt Clarke (head), Kean Bryan (knee), Alex Mowatt (foot), Rayhaan Tulloch (groin) and Dara O'Shea (ankle) are all unavailable.

Injuries: Jayson Molumby, Matt Clarke, Kean Bryan, Alex Mowatt, Rayhaan Tulloch, Dara O'Shea

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls (GK); Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill; Harry Toffolo, Scott High, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Josh Koroma

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone (GK); Cedric Kipre, Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley; Adam Reach, Grady Diangana, Robert Snodgrass, Darnell Furlong; Matt Phillips, Karlan Grant; Callum Robinson

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom Prediction

Huddersfield Town sit just outside the playoff spots and a win here could significantly boost their promotion hopes. West Brom's inconsistencies in recent weeks have put their quest for automatic promotion in danger.

Huddersfield have a strong home record and this could play a key role in the game. We are backing the two sides to cancel themselves out with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 West Brom

