Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Huddersfield Town will take on West Bromwich Albion in an important EFL Championship game on Saturday.
Huddersfield's fixture against Coventry was postponed last week and they are still sitting in the relegation box. Huddersfield's last encounter saw them lose to Norwich City 2-1.
The visitors come into this fixture on the back of a thumping 5-2 win over Hull City, with four goals coming in the second half for West Brom.
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromich Albion Head-to-Head
The hosts have a superior record in this fixture in recent times, winning three out of their last five matches. West Brom won once and one game ended in a draw. Their last fixture ended in a 2-2 stalemate in March earlier this year.
Huddersfield form guide (in EFL): L-W-L-L
West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (in EFL): W-D-L-D-D
Huddersfield Town vs West Brom Team News
Huddersfield
The hosts have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom will benefit from the services of Daryl Dike, as he has now recovered from a thigh injury.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Huddersfield vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI
Huddersfield Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Yuta Nakayama, Josh Ruffels, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas, Jon Russell, Duane Holmes, Josh Koroma, Danny Ward
West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend; Jayson Molumby, Jake Livermore; Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant
Huddersfield vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction
The hosts are yet to find any momentum whatsoever in the league after losing three out of their opening four games. They will have to be at their absolute best to compete against an in-form West Brom, who have lost just once so far in the division.
The visitors' win over the Tigers was their first of the season and it could not have tasted better. Although two of those five goals came via a penalty and an own goal, they will gladly take the win given their resilient start to the season.
It is less likely for Huddersfield to spur a turnaround in this game given their two-week absence from the competition. We believe that a victory for the visitors is on the cards.
Prediction: Huddersfield 1-3 West Brom