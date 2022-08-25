Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Huddersfield Town will take on West Bromwich Albion in an important EFL Championship game on Saturday.

Huddersfield's fixture against Coventry was postponed last week and they are still sitting in the relegation box. Huddersfield's last encounter saw them lose to Norwich City 2-1.

The visitors come into this fixture on the back of a thumping 5-2 win over Hull City, with four goals coming in the second half for West Brom.

Huddersfield Town @htafc days to go until we're back at home 🏟️



#htafc | #TerrierSpirit days to go until we're back at home 🏟️ 4️⃣ days to go until we're back at home 🏟️#htafc | #TerrierSpirit

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromich Albion Head-to-Head

The hosts have a superior record in this fixture in recent times, winning three out of their last five matches. West Brom won once and one game ended in a draw. Their last fixture ended in a 2-2 stalemate in March earlier this year.

Huddersfield form guide (in EFL): L-W-L-L

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (in EFL): W-D-L-D-D

HTAFC Promotions @htafcPromotions



Well, the Golden Gamble draw is back on Saturday 27 August 2022!



Get your tickets



#htafc



htafc.com/news/2022/augu… 🤔 Fancy being in with a chance of winning up to £1,000, for just £1?Well, the Golden Gamble draw is back on Saturday 27 August 2022!Get your tickets 🤔 Fancy being in with a chance of winning up to £1,000, for just £1?💰 Well, the Golden Gamble draw is back on Saturday 27 August 2022!Get your tickets ⤵#htafchtafc.com/news/2022/augu…

Huddersfield Town vs West Brom Team News

Huddersfield

The hosts have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom will benefit from the services of Daryl Dike, as he has now recovered from a thigh injury.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Huddersfield Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Yuta Nakayama, Josh Ruffels, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas, Jon Russell, Duane Holmes, Josh Koroma, Danny Ward

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend; Jayson Molumby, Jake Livermore; Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Huddersfield vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The hosts are yet to find any momentum whatsoever in the league after losing three out of their opening four games. They will have to be at their absolute best to compete against an in-form West Brom, who have lost just once so far in the division.

The visitors' win over the Tigers was their first of the season and it could not have tasted better. Although two of those five goals came via a penalty and an own goal, they will gladly take the win given their resilient start to the season.

It is less likely for Huddersfield to spur a turnaround in this game given their two-week absence from the competition. We believe that a victory for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-3 West Brom

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P