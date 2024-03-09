Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

The action continues in round 37 of the EFL Championship as Huddersfield Town play host to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Baggies have failed to win their last four visits to the John Smith's Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Huddersfield Town failed to steer clear of the relegation zone in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Having finished 18th last season, the Terriers’ five-year stint in the Championship has now come under threat as they sit 21st in the league table, only above Sheffield Wednesday in the relegation thanks to goal difference.

Huddersfield’s underwhelming campaign has been owing to their struggles on the road, where they have picked up the fifth fewest number of points so far (15).

West Brom, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road Stadium on Wednesday.

With that result, the Baggies have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws since February’s 2-0 loss against Southampton.

West Brom have picked up 60 points from 36 matches to sit fifth in the Championship table, just five points above seventh-placed Norwich City outside the playoff places.

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, Huddersfield Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 27 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Huddersfield are unbeaten in five of their last six games against the Baggies, claiming three wins and two draws since July 2020.

West Brom have failed to win six of their last seven away matches, losing three and picking up three draws since the third week of December.

The Terriers have lost just one of their last five home matches while claiming two wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The last four meetings between Huddersfield and West Brom have produced a combined 12 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest this weekend.

Huddersfield have been impressive on home turf this year and we are backing them to hold the Baggies to a draw.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last eight clashes)