Huddersfield Town vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Huddersfield Town will welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 29 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The two sides have not exactly set the Championship alight this season and are both among the poorer sides in the division.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Luton Town. Wycombe Wanderers fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

That defeat meant the Chairboys are still without a league win in five games. Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town's seven-game winless run across all competitions stretches back to last year.

Despite their poor form, the Terriers still sit fairly comfortably in 17th spot. However, a loss here would have them looking nervously over their shoulders.

We're asking fans - particularly season ticket holders - to check your ticketing accounts are accurate, or to create a new one if you haven't done so already, in readiness for the eventual return of fans to Adams Park. https://t.co/1TCoFdvKD5 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) February 11, 2021

Things are more dire for Wycombe Wanderers on what is their first season in the Championship. They currently occupy bottom spot on the table and are three points from safety.

With just 11 games to go, Wycombe look sure-fire candidates for immediate relegation, barring what will be the greatest escape in English football history.

Huddersfield Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

Advertisement

This will be only the 12th meeting between the sides. Huddersfield Town have a superior record with six wins and three draws. Wycombe Wanderers were victorious on two previous occasions.

Their most recent clash came on matchday 13 of the current season, an uneventful game that ended in a goalless stalemate.

Huddersfield Town form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts have been ravaged by injury problems in the last few months and currently have eight players sidelined by injuries.

Defender Harry Toffolo will serve a three-game suspension for his injury-time red card against Luton Town.

Injuries: Daniel Grant (hamstring), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (knock), Carel Eiting (knee), Adama Diakhaby (foot), and Josh Koroma (hamstring) are Christopher Schindler (knee), Richard Stearman (hamstring), tommy Elphick (Discomfort).

Suspension: Harry Toffolo

Wycombe Wanderers

The visitors have Dominic Gape ruled out with a leg injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Injuries: Dominic Gape

Suspension: None

📸 Check out some of the best images from training#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 11, 2021

Huddersfield Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop (GK); Jordan Obita, Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Knight, Jason McCarthy; Anis Mehmeti, Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler; Gareth McCleary, Akinfenwa Adebayo, Daryl Horgan

Advertisement

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield (GK); Jaden Brown, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Pipa; Alex Vallejo, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna; Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Rolando Aarons

Huddersfield Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

The poor form of both sides makes this match difficult to call, although it is likely to be an extremely cagey affair with few chances created.

Ultimately, Wycombe Wanderers have offered next to nothing this season and Huddersfield will not get a better chance of picking up three points.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers