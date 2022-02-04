Huddersfield vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Huddersfield host Barnsley at the John Smith's Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Huddersfield have been in incredible form of late and are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions. Carlos Corberan's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Derby County last time out. They will look to carry that momentum into the game against Barnsley on Saturday.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have been woeful so far this season. Poya Asbaghi's side are currently bottom of the EFL Championship and have only managed to win three games so far this campaign. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Huddersfield have a great opportunity to advance to the next round of the competition with a win against a poor Barnsley side.

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Barnsley have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Huddersfield winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Lewis O'Brien and Carlton Morris made sure the spoils were shared between the two sides on the night.

Huddersfield Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Barnsley Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Team News

Brittain will be a huge miss for Barnsley

Huddersfield

Huddersfield have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Derby County last time out. Jesus Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons and Faustino Anjorin are all still out injured.

Injured: Jesus Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Faustino Anjorin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Barnsley came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Cardiff City last time out. Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Cauley Woodrow, Aapo Halme and Victor Adeboyejo are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Cauley Woodrow, Aapo Halme, Victor Adeboyejo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Huddersfield Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan Schofield; Naby Sarr, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Josh Ruffels, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Pipa; Josh Koroma, Danel Sinani; Jordan Rhodes

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Remy Vita, Quina, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson, Jordan Williams; Devante Cole, Callum Styles

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Prediction

Huddersfield should not have too much trouble getting past Barnsley given the form the two sides have been in this season.

We predict Huddersfield will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Huddersfield 2-0 Barnsley

