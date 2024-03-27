Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Huddersfield Town take on Coventry City in the Championship on Friday (March 29).

Andre Breitenreiter's Huddersfield drew goaless at fellow strugglers Rotherham United in their previous league outing just before the international break. The result kept the Terriers in the relegation zone, behind 21st-placed Birmingham City on goal difference, with 39 points from 38 games.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Coventry are flying high in the top half of the standings. The Sky Blues are coming off a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup quarterfinal win at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers to set up a last-four showdown with Manchester United.

They have also fared well in the league, winning 2-1 at Watford in their last outing. Ryan Porteus' 20th-minute strike was cancelled out by Haji Wright, who scored either side of the break. The Sky Blues are eighth in the points table with 57 points from 37 games.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Huddersfield-Coventry Championship contest:

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 22 meetings across competitions, Huddersfield lead Coventry 9-7.

The Sky Blues have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Huddersfield, winning five. The reverse fixture this season ended 1-1 at Coventry.

Huddersfield have two wins in their last five home games, losing twice, including their last one.

Coventry have three wins in their last five outings on the road, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Huddersfield: D-L-L-D-W; Coventry: W-W-W-L-W

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While the Terriers face a relegation dogfight to stay in the second tier, Coventry are just four points off the promotion playoff places.

Huddersfield have struggled recently, as they have the entire season, going winless in four games. Meanwhile, Coventry are buoyed by their fairytale run to their first FA Cup semifinal in 37 years.

Robins' side have also fared well in the league as they seek a return to the top tier, winning their last two league games. Coventry also have a dominant recent head-to-head record with Huddersfield, so expect a win for the visitors.

Pick: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Coventry City

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (The Sky Blues have had just one shutout in four games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last six meetings have produced at least two goals.)