Huddersfield vs Coventry Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023

Huddersfield Town will welcome Coventry City to the John Smith's Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 35 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat away to Burnley last weekend. All four goals were scored by different men, with Anass Zaroury, Connor Roberts, Josh Brownhill and Michael Obafemi all finding the back of the net.

Coventry City shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate away to Preston North End in a rescheduled matchday 29 fixture on Tuesday.

The draw left the Sky Blues in 10th spot in the table, having garnered 49 points from 34 matches. Huddersfield Town sit in the 22nd spot with 31 points to their name and are currently four points away from safety.

Huddersfield vs Coventry Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 21st meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield Town lead 9-6, while five matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Coventry City claimed a narrow 1-0 home win.

Huddersfield Town have secured just six points from nine league games played in 2023.

Coventry City have failed to score in four of their last six away games.

Coventry City have scored seven goals in the last 10 minutes of matches, while Huddersfield Town have conceded 10 goals from the 80th minute onward.

Six of Coventry City's last seven league games have witnessed less than three goals, with five games in this sequence seeing one or both sides keep a clean sheet.

Huddersfield vs Coventry Prediction

Coventry City's three-game winning run came to an end in midweek, a result that left them five points adrift of the playoff places. A win here would put Mark Robins' side back in the mix for promotion and they will be buoyed by their current five-game unbeaten run.

Huddersfield Town need to start garnering wins if they are to avoid the drop. The Terriers will be banking on a home record that has seen them win 21 out of their 31 points this term in front of their fans.

However, we expect Coventry City to do enough to leave with a narrow victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Coventry City

Huddersfield vs Coventry Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

