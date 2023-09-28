Huddersfield vs Ipswich Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Huddersfield Town welcome Ipswich Town to the John Smith's Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday nine fixture on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Coventry City last weekend. Yasin Asari put Coventry ahead in the 27th minute before Michel Helik scored a last-gasp equaliser in the fourth minute of injury time.

Ipswich, meanwhile, were in action in the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek, claiming a thrilling 3-2 comeback home win over Premier League side Wolverhapmton Wanderers.

Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti gave Wolves a two-goal lead, but Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo restored parity by half-time. Jack Taylor then scored a 58th-minute winner to help Ispwich book a date with Fulham in the fourth round.

The Blues now turn their focus back to the Championship where they claimed maximum points in a thrilling 4-3 home win over Blackburn Rovers in their last outing.

The win saw them climb to second spot, joint-level with league leaders Leicester City on 21 points. Huddersfield, meanwhile, are 17th with nine points after eight games.

Huddersfield vs Ipswich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 45 times, with Ipswich leading 22-14.

This is their first clash since January 2017 when Huddersfield claimed a 2-0 home win in the Chamionship en route promotion.

Ipswich have won all four away games this season, keeping a clean sheet in the last three.

Five of Ipswich's last seven games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Their last four meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Huddersfield vs Ipswich Prediction

Ipswich have taken to the Championship like a duck to water following their promotion last season. The Tractor Boys are aiming to make it consecutive promotions and return to the top flight since the 2001-02 season.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, recently parted ways with Neil Warnock. New manager Darren Moore kickstarted his tenure with a draw at Coventry City.

Ipswich's six-game winning run across competitions highlights their form coming into this game. Kieran McKenna's side will go top if they win here and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Ipswich

Huddersfield vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iswich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals