Huddersfield vs Ipswich Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Huddersfield Town welcome Ipswich Town to the John Smith's Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday nine fixture on Saturday (September 30).
The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Coventry City last weekend. Yasin Asari put Coventry ahead in the 27th minute before Michel Helik scored a last-gasp equaliser in the fourth minute of injury time.
Ipswich, meanwhile, were in action in the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek, claiming a thrilling 3-2 comeback home win over Premier League side Wolverhapmton Wanderers.
Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti gave Wolves a two-goal lead, but Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo restored parity by half-time. Jack Taylor then scored a 58th-minute winner to help Ispwich book a date with Fulham in the fourth round.
The Blues now turn their focus back to the Championship where they claimed maximum points in a thrilling 4-3 home win over Blackburn Rovers in their last outing.
The win saw them climb to second spot, joint-level with league leaders Leicester City on 21 points. Huddersfield, meanwhile, are 17th with nine points after eight games.
Huddersfield vs Ipswich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed 45 times, with Ipswich leading 22-14.
- This is their first clash since January 2017 when Huddersfield claimed a 2-0 home win in the Chamionship en route promotion.
- Ipswich have won all four away games this season, keeping a clean sheet in the last three.
- Five of Ipswich's last seven games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.
- Their last four meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.
Huddersfield vs Ipswich Prediction
Ipswich have taken to the Championship like a duck to water following their promotion last season. The Tractor Boys are aiming to make it consecutive promotions and return to the top flight since the 2001-02 season.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, recently parted ways with Neil Warnock. New manager Darren Moore kickstarted his tenure with a draw at Coventry City.
Ipswich's six-game winning run across competitions highlights their form coming into this game. Kieran McKenna's side will go top if they win here and should claim a comfortable win.
Prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Ipswich
Huddersfield vs Ipswich Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Iswich to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals